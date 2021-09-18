'Himachal's development story will be acknowledged by world'

Shimla: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said all Indians are proud of the development scripted by the people of Himachal Pradesh in the past 50 years and by the time the state turns 75, the world will acknowledge this extraordinary story of growth.



He was addressing the special session of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Shimla convened to celebrate Golden Jubilee of state's existence, growth and accomplishment.

All the previous governments have played an important role in the developmental journey, he said recalling contributions of Chief Ministers viz Late Dr. Y S Parmar, Late Thakur Ram Lal, Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbhadra Singh. He said that the initiative taken by the Himachal Pradesh government to take the development journey of the state to the people is highly commendable.

He noted that according to a report by NITI Aayog, Himachal Pradesh ranks second in the country in the "Sustainable Development Goals –India Index 2020-21". He also complimented the state for achieving 100 per cent vaccination for the first dose and offered to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terming Himachal Pradesh as champion in its fight against Covid.

The President said that eco-friendly agriculture, horticulture, tourism, education, employment - especially self-employment - etc have immense potential for sustainable development in Himachal Pradesh. "This state is full of natural beauty."

"It is a matter of pride that in the year 2014, Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly became the first paperless Legislative Assembly of the country. It is a good example of efficient use of technology, protecting the environment and saving economic resources," he said

The President made a mention of the state's achievement in protection and conservation of the environment. The state government has made many commendable efforts, including banning the use of plastic. He said that laws like Non-bio-degradable Garbage Control Act 1995, Prohibition of Smoking and Non-smokers Health Protection Act 1997 are good examples. He paid rich tributes to some of the brave soldiers from the state making supreme sacrifices for the nation.