Himachal will change 'Rivaaz' of switching power after every 5 years: BJP Prez Nadda

Shimla: Bharatiya Janata Party national president J P Nadda on Sunday expressed confidence that Himachal Pradesh will change the custom of alternating governments after every five years and this had already been made possible in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur in the March 2022 election.



As Himachal Pradesh heads for the poll, the people have made up their minds to keep the Congress out of power, once again, because they have faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In Uttar Pradesh, the people broke the tradition of changing power every five years. This happened for the first time in 38 years. Three other states viz Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa also voted on the same lines. Next Himachal Pradesh will create a record of sorts" he declared at Una after inaugurating the BJP office.

Nadda arrived in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and will camp in the state till October 5 to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate Rs 1500 cr AIIMS project at Bilaspur—hometown of Nadda.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2017 when Nadda was union minister for health.

Nadda said "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party is once again going to form a double engine government in Himachal Pradesh with a huge majority with the blessings of the people. It's just because Modi ji has given a stable and strong government at the centre, increased the trust of the people in his leadership and stirred the country well despite the worst crisis like Covid Pandemic".

He said the congress, which ruled the country for more than half a century, had always cheated Himachal Pradesh. The Congress government at the centre had withdrawn the special category status from Himachal Pradesh. It had also withdrawn the special industrial package given by earlier Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who restored the special category status of Himachal Pradesh without any demand.

"I have come today to invite you. All of you must come to the inauguration program of AIIMS, Bilaspur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5, 2022. It is our duty to thank our Prime Minister for giving the gift of AIIMS to Himachal Pradesh" he said.

The Congress remained in power for nearly 55 years after Independence, but it managed to build only one AIIMS in its entire tenure. Six AIIMS were built during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Today, there are 22 AIIMS in the country. The difference is clear - Prime Minister Narendra Modi got 15 new AIIMS built in 8 years.

"For us the nation is first. At the same time, BJP also has the ability to take everyone along while fulfilling the regional aspirations. Other parties do not take long to change colors for power, go to any extent for the chair, but we have never compromised with our ideology" he said.

In the function, Union Minister for information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur asked the party workers to connect people with ideology apart from connecting with power or party. He said that the BJP office has all kinds of facilities.