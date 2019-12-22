'Himachal will be 1st state, to have 100% LPG coverage'

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is all set to host a ceremony worth Rupees 10,000 crore on December 27 to celebrate two-year completion of the BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP's working president J P Nadda, will be present on the occasion and take part in a massive rally at historic Ridge Maidan—Shimla's iconic landmark.

Chief Minister addressing a Press meet on Sunday said that Himachal Pradesh will be first state of the country, which will have 100 per cent coverage of LPG connections. Of this, Rs 1.36 lakh were benefitted under the centre's Ujala Yojana while 2.62 lakh have been provided free gas connections under the state funded 'Grihini Suvidha Yojana'.

(image from m.economictimes.com)