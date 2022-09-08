'Himachal top performer among neighbouring states'

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has become the top-performing state among its neighbours in terms of tracing kidnapped and missing persons, the state police claimed on Wednesday, quoting National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.



A statement issued by the police said that 451 of the total 528 kidnapped persons were traced in 2021, recording a recovery percentage of 85.4 against the national average of 50.8.

The state stood second among all states in finding kidnapped persons after Odisha, the police said.

The respective recovery percentage in the neighbouring states and union territories are: Haryana (78.9), Jammu and Kashmir (55.8), Uttar Pradesh (50), Punjab (42.9), Chandigarh (41.2) Delhi (34.7), the data showed.

The NCRB data also showed out of 544 missing children, 456 were traced during 2021. The recovery percentage of tracing missing children in HP is 83.8 percent against the national average of 63.3 percent, the police said.

Thus, HP is at the sixth position in tracing missing children after Kerala (93.3), Nagaland and Telangana (86.2), Tripura (85.2) and Meghalaya (84.5).

The respective recovery percentage of tracing missing children are: Uttarakhand (68.8), Haryana (57.6), Uttar Pradesh (52.2), Delhi (48.6), Chandigarh (33.8), and J-K (33.2) and Punjab (22.7).

THus, the percentage of recovery of missing children in Himachal Pradesh is the highest in north India, it added.

Further, a total of 2203 persons were reported missing in 2021 and 1,497 of previous year were also untraced.

Out of these 3,700 missing persons, 2,308 were recovered during 2021.

The recovery percentage of missing persons in Himachal Pradesh is 62.4 as against the national average of 52.9, police said.