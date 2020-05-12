Himachal to undertake talent mapping of returnee youths

Shimla: In a new initiative to make optimum use of the talents of those returning home from other states, after the loss of professional jobs, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday unfolded its plans to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for post-lockdown 3.0.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, during meeting with Prime Minister, informed that more than 55,000 people of Himachal Pradesh stranded in various parts of the country are waiting to return home. Arrangements were being made to bring them back despite a recent spurt in the number of cases, mainly these returnees from the hotspots.

"They are our people. They want to come home. It is our duty to bring them back. We have devised all precautionary measures to ensure that the infection doesn't get transmitted to their families and community. Strict quarantine norms have been put in place" he told Prime Minister.

He also said that one lakh people have already arrived from various parts of the country.

"As a result, COVID-19 positive cases increased to 59, which is a matter of concern for us," he admitted.

As a next plan, Thakur said the state government has developed a geo-fencing app to ensure that people coming from other States do not jump the quarantine period.

Chief Minister said that thousands of people returning homes are having expertise in different fields. The state government has decided to undertake talent mapping of such people so that in case the lockdown prolongs and they wish to stay back home, their services could be utilized for benefit of the State.

He also informed Prime Minister that apple season was nearing. Since Azadpur Mandi at Delhi has been badly affected due to the Corona pandemic, there is a need for making alternate arrangements to facilitate the horticulturists to market their produce.

Chief Minister favoured an increase in lockdown period. Meanwhile, the state government has started preparations for the arrival of trains at Una from Tuesday. The special trains will carry persons, who were stranded in places like Goa, Bengaluru, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chennai and several other places in the North-East.

Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioners to make arrangements for

institutional quarantine of these persons in respective districts.