Himachal to start vaccination for 18-44 age group on May 17

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday announced that the third phase of vaccination for the 18-44 year age group will start on May 17.



"We have received 1.07 lakh doses of vaccine from the Serum Institute of India as first installment. The preparations are underway to roll-out the vaccination drive. The government has already decided to do free vaccination for all the categories of the people," he said after a high-level meeting to review Covid situation.

Chief minister said the process for registration of eligible persons has started already. This will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those who will get SMS will only be allowed to avoid crowding at the vaccination centers. Thakur said the state government has decided to prioritise few sections of the society for getting vaccinated keeping in view their nature of duty. The drivers and conductors of HRTC buses, drivers and conductors of private trucks and buses, fuel pump operators, PDS depot holders, teachers on covid duty, banks and finances service staff, staff of Food and Civil Supplies, chemists and 'lok mitra kendras' operators would be provided covid vaccine on priority.

He also announced to provide free treatment to the beneficiaries of Himcare and Ayushman Bharat Scheme to the covid-19 patients in registered private hospitals which have been dedicated as Covid Hospitals.

Thakur said that as many as 4.16 lakh families have been registered under Ayushman Bharat and 5.13 lakh families under state-sponsored Himcare scheme till date. He said that all these families would now be eligible for the free treatment of Covid-19. Chief Minister said that the state has succeeded in increasing the oxygen storage capacity by about 25 MT during the last few days besides operationalizing PSA oxygen Plants in the State.