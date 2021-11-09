Himachal to reopen schools for classes 1-7, Janmanch resumed

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh cabinet held here on Monday decided to open schools for students of class 3rd to 7th standard with effect from November 10 2021 and for students of 1st and 2nd standards from November 15.



The schools, colleges and universities have already been opened for the rest of the classes in the elementary and institutions of higher studies.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the meeting.

The decision was taken after secretary (health) Amitabh Awasthi made a presentation on the state's Covid situation ,active cases and vaccination drive.

This is the first time after the Covid classes the schools have been opened for junior classes .Some parents were still not in favour of allowing opening of schools for class 1st upto 7th.

The cabinet also decided to recommend the Governor of Himachal Pradesh to convene the winter session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from November 10 to 15, 2021 at Dharamshala, district Kangra.

There will be total five sittings of the House. The Congress strength in the House has increased by one MLA as the party has won Jubbal-Kotkhai seat beside retaining Arki (Solan ) having fallen vacant on demise of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and Fatehpur (Kangra) also been vacant following death of Congress senior Sujan Singh Pathania.

All three MLAs took oath at the state assembly on Monday. The cabinet also decided to resume transport buses on full capacity instead of earlier 50 percent norms.

The cabinet also decided to hold 'Janmanch' Programme on November 21, 2021 in different parts of the state. The Programme was suspended due to Covid and then following imposition of Model code of conduct.

The Cabinet decided to constitute a committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary with Vice Chancellors of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and Cluster University Mandi and Secretary Education as its Members to work out the modalities to set up a state university at Mandi.