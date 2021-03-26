Himachal sees highest spike in Covid cases

Shimla: With 1700 fresh Covid cases reported within the past three weeks, 65 to 70 of these, in less than 10 days, Himachal Pradesh has found itself in new trouble.



On Thursday, the total number of active cases in the state exceeded 1900-mark against 216 in the last week, last month.

Una, a small district bordering with Hoshiarpur and adjoining Corona infected Punjab belt, has become a biggest hotspot. The district has the highest number of 620 active cases, a record of sorts in just a week's time.

Other four districts –Kangra (366 cases ) Solan (265) Shimla (166) and Sirmaur (131) are also seeing a sudden spike both in terms of cases and moralities.

At least 14 persons have lost their lives since March 15, some of them even after getting the vaccination shots.

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma has already passed the orders for Rs 5000 penalty on the people not wearing masks. "All religious and social gatherings have been banned.No more official melas will be permitted. Furthermore, the gathering at close places and outdoor sites, will be permitted only with approval of the Sub-divisional magistrates and the number of persons should not be more than 200," Sharma informed.

He attributed the spike in the district because of the highest mobility of the people to Punjab and vice-versa. Lots of students who were studying in institutions in Punja, have come back with infection.

The people, he said, also organised a lot of religious functions like Bhagwat kathas and Satsang in almost every colony and mohalla of Una.This was an open invitation to the infection being carried home by the participating crowd.

In Himachal Pradesh, there was only one district of Lahaul-Spiti which had become Corona-free in February. Now, even Lahaul Spiti has got one active case. Kinnaur –another tribal district has 7 active cases and Chamba 11.

The Chief Minister, who was in Mandi on Thursday, said he will be reviewing the situation with top officials on Friday and will take all necessary steps.