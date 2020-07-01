Himachal says no to tourists, inter-state movements for now

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday decided to go ahead with the Ministry of Home Ministry (MHA) guidelines on permitting "inter-state" mobility under unlockdown 2.0.



The state government says there will be no 'free for all movement' of the persons from other states. The existing system of entry via Covide-passes will remain in force, rather more effectively.

The night curfew time has also been revised between 9 pm to 5 am. School and colleges will remain closed.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has shot off a letter to the Centre conveying fears about further rise in the Coronavirus cases. The number has already crossed 900 mark, of which 600 only, during last month.

There have also been nine deaths in the state, one a 80-year old person from Hamirpur succumbing to disease on Tuesday.

Thus, the state has taken a decision to scale up measures and vigil on all its entry points with other states.

"We are not going to relax the norms on inter-state mobility. Everyone can't come to the state. Those permitted will have to undergo Covid protocols.The state can't risk opening up of its doors to anyone," Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told Millennium Post here.

He categorically ruled out possibilities of opening the tourism sector. The entry of the tourists will remain banned. The hoteliers so far have been allowed to entertain or book only locals travelling for business or official works.

"I know the tourists are eager to come to Himachal Pradesh, both due to Coronavirus fears and also summers.But, we have noticed that spike in the cases was result of new arrivals from hotspots like New Delhi, Mumbai and other such towns, where the Covid infection has spread widely," he said.

Chief Minister said more than two lakh persons,who were stranded in different towns, were facilitated to return via trains, buses and also air travels. The government spent almost Rs 14 to 15 crores.

He says "Yet, everyday I am getting hundreds of requests, recommendations and pleas from people to allow those who had no connection with the state and soil for decades.It's natural that Coronavirus fear is driving them out of those places. Our worry is about rising numbers."

Of total 948, as per 5 pm update, only 80 to 85 are locals and rest having a travel history. Among them 80 percent are only from New Delhi.

Every day, the state is adding up 25 to 30 new cases, including children in the age group of 3 to 7 years.

Till three days back, tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti–a snow locked district, was only one with zero Coronavirus but now this district has three cases.