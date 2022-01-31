Himachal Pradesh witnesses 107 Covid deaths in 15 days

Shimla: Nine deaths in the past 24 hours taking the COVID-19 toll to 107 in the past 15 days with active cases remaining static at 9,452, a rise from 466 a month back, has sent alarms in the hill state with a 100 per cent vaccination record. Senior health officials admit that the situation in Himachal Pradesh is being closely watched even as the number of deaths are mounting



every day.

"Eight to 11 deaths in 24-hours reported on certain days is certainly a worrying factor while the number of active cases are not so alarming as our projections indicated a fortnight back. This is because of better management of the patients at home," said special secretary Health Hemraj Bhairva.

The state government has imposed restrictions including weekend curfew and closure of the educational institutions. There is, however, no restrictions on the borders relating to movement of the tourists or visitors.

State cabinet is meeting on Monday to review the Covid-19 situation and also take a decision on schools, which were earlier ordered to be closed till January 31.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he is not in favour of imposing more restrictions. The people of the state, especially those having taken both doses of vaccination, are well aware about precautions. The worry is about the persons with comorbidities and medical history relating to kidney, diabetes and hypertensions.

When contacted, Dr Rakesh Sharma, a professor of paediatrics at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, said Himachal Pradesh is witnessing extreme cold conditions and also snowfall. Most of the respiratory ailments and infections happens during this period. Now since a new variant, Omicron, has seen a spread in the hilly spaces, there are many people getting infection.

"The people in the villages live in closed conditions and use traditional heating systems where the family members rest, live and eat together around the fire places. If one person brings infection, it tends to reach other family members easily," he said.

Dr Sharma advised extra care about the children as till now only those in the age group of 15 to 18 have been vaccinated so far.

"The number of active cases could well be higher but these are not being reflected till the person dies of Covid," admitted a Chief Medical officer at a government hospital.

Lot of people are not getting themselves tested. They prefer to take home remedies or consult local doctors who recommend drugs for treating flu like systems.

This sometimes works well and thus many people are not reporting the Covid cases.

Meanwhile, 787 more people on Sunday tested positive for the viral disease, while the death toll climbed to 3,978 with nine fresh fatalities, a health official said.

Kangra reported the highest number of fresh cases at 148, followed by 114 in Solan, 108 in Hamirpur, 97 in Bilaspur, 83 in Sirmaur, 76 in Mandi, 69 in Una, 42 in Chamba, 29 in Shimla, 19 in Kullu and two in Kinnaur, he said.

Of the latest deaths, four were reported from Shimla, two from Kangra and one each from Chamba, Solan and Kullu.

Seven men and two women in the 40-80 age group were among those who died, the official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 9,452,

he said.