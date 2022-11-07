Himachal Pradesh will join UP, Uttarakhand in re-electing BJP to power, says JP Nadda

shimla: BJP president J P Nadda has claimed Himachal Pradesh will join Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in re-electing his party, and dismissed AAP's challenge in the hill state and Gujarat, saying it has a history of making a lot of noise during polls but ends up losing even deposit in most seats.



Nadda suggested that the Congress remains the main rival in both states and claimed the BJP will retain power with a comfortable win in the two assembly polls.

Citing people's "affection and trust" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one main factor for his confidence, the BJP president said that his work first as chief minister ensured that the party kept winning polls in Gujarat and he replaced the anti-incumbency factor with pro-incumbency sentiment in elections after leading it to power at the Centre in 2014. He noted that the BJP retained power at the Centre in 2019 under Modi and then ducked anti-incumbency in numerous assembly polls, including in Assam, Goa and Manipur, besides UP and Uttarakhand. "We are winning both states comfortably," he said.

While the assembly polls in Himachal, Nadda's home state, will be held in a single phase on November 12, the election for Gujarat is scheduled for December 1 and 5. The counting of votes in both states will take place on December 8.

While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is running a high-decibel campaign, especially in Gujarat, Nadda made light of its challenge and noted that the regional party has often made big claims during elections but failed to make much impact.

"This party comes and makes a lot of noise. You saw that in Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand too. What happened? They even lost deposits in most of the seats," he said.

Nadda released on Sunday the BJP's manifesto for Himachal Pradesh.