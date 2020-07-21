Himachal Pradesh turning into 'hotspot'

SHIMLA: If numbers start frightening don't blame it on Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He has just performed a 'hawan' to scare away Corona, not alone for Himachal Pradesh but also for the country.



That's how common citizens are ridiculing Chief Minister over biggest spike in the Coronavirus cases during the past 72 hours threatening a community spread in the hill state, which so far has been a safe heaven.

Eighteen ITBP jawans, who were on way for fresh deployments at the LOC with China in Kinnaur district were tested positive on Monday with nine Armymen in districts of Shimla and Kangra respectively.

Two other Army jawans, who were at their native places in Chamba and Sirmaur districts on leave were also tested positive. This was the biggest spike in the state after 78 cases in the state, which has already opened its inter-state borders for the tourists and outsiders, many jumping the Covid protocols for their mandatory quarantines.

State's Congress President Kuldeep Rathore said an FIR should be filed against the Chief Minister for attending a 'hawan' organised by the women wing of the BJP, and thus violating all social distancing norms for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself volunteered to be penalised making no exceptions for the "panch to Pradhan Mantri."

He said state government's decision to allow inter-state mobility and its inability to handle the situation has brought Himachal Pradesh to the verge of community spread. Only some days back, 48 cases were detected positive in a single village. The total number of cases in Himachal Pradesh on Monday rose to 1632 with highest ever single-day spike of 112 cases in past three and half months, beating all records.