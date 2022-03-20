Himachal Pradesh targets Rs 2,131 cr from excise, approves new policy

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Sunday approved state's new policy which targets a revenue of Rs 2,131 crore during next financial year 2022-23, which will be Rs 264 crore higher than previous year.



This implies an overall growth of 14% in state excise revenues.

The approval was given at a meeting of the state cabinet, which Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over.

"Approval was also given for the renewal of retail excise vends for the year 2022-23 at the renewal fees of 4% of the value of unit/vend. The objective is to gain adequate enhancement in the revenue and curb smuggling of country liquor from the neighbouring states," said an official release.

The brands of country liquor will be cheaper as the license fee has been reduced.

In new excise policy, the 15% fixed quota of country liquor for manufacturers and bottlers to be supplied to the retail licensees has been abolished.

This step will give the retail licensees to lift their quota from the suppliers of their choice and further assure supply of good quality country liquor at competitive prices. The MRP of country liquor will be cheaper by 16% of the existing price.

In this year's policy, to provide more funds for the welfare of "Gau Vansh", the Gaudhan Vikas Nidhi Fund has been enhanced by Rs one from existing Rs1.50 to Rs 2.50.

In view of the reduction in Covid-19 cases in the state, Covid cess has been reduced by 50% of the existing.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to HP State Toll Policy for the year 2022-23 which envisages auction cum tender for all the toll barriers in the state. During the year 2021-22, toll revenue has registered growth of 20 percent of the previous year's revenue.