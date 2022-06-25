Himachal Pradesh government assures job guarantees to Agniveers

shimla: Having backed the newly announced 'Agnipath' scheme of the centre, the BJP led Himachal Pradesh government announced job guarantees to those 'Agniveers,' who will return home after their four-year truncated service in the Indian army.



The Jai Ram Thakur led government is first to announce such a scheme in the state which has a large presence of jawans in the Indian army, besides around 1.40 lakh retired soldiers and 1.20 lakh in the services. A decision in this regard was taken at the meeting of the state cabinet, which was chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The government declared after the meeting that the state government would ensure jobs to the Agniveers notwithstanding propaganda being unleashed by the opposition to spread disinformation.

"I welcome the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Agnipath scheme. The Opposition is trying to take this issue in a different direction, politicising it, is not appropriate. It will be an opportunity for the youth across the nation," Thakur said.

In the cabinet, the government decided to protect the interests of the youths who will join the Indian army.

The decision holds importance as the state will be going to the polls by the end of the year. Meanwhile the cabinet cleared the ducks for filling up 5,000 posts in different government departments ,parimarily Jal Shakti department headed by Mohinder Singh Thakur, a cabinet minister known for making massive recruitments of the youths, when he was part of the government.

Other persons to be recruited are 3,970 Para Workers and 2344 Multi Purpose Workers on honorarium basis in the Jal Shakti department.

The cabinet also gave consent to fill up 389 posts of Panchayat Secretaries in Panchayati Raj department through Staff Selection Board through direct recruitment on contract basis.