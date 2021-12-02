Himachal Pradesh gets Rs 2,095 cr from ADB for tourism infrastructure projects

Shimla: In yet another breakthrough to seek external funding, Himachal Pradesh government has received ,in principle, approval for Rs 2098 cr Asian Development Bank (ADB) funding to upgrade tourism infrastructure ,and also add new facilities at unknown tourist destinations . Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said of the total sanctioned money, 90 percent would be loan amount while the rest 10 percent would be the state's share to the projects as being a special category state.



Under the scheme , the state government will give a fresh impetus to tourism in the state by creating new destinations, improving existing destinations besides ensuring maintenance and preservation of heritage.

The key component of the project will also be development of eco- tourism by ensuring development of lesser known places to lower burden on already crowded tourist destinations. The Chief Minister said he had personally taken up the matter with the Union Finance Minister and presentations were also made before the Ministry of Tourism, NITI Aayog and Ministry of Finance. The Screening Committee, Department of Economic Affairs of Ministry of Finance has given its in-principle approval for funding from the ADB. The project would be implemented in two tranches. First tranche would be worth more than Rs 900 crore while the second tranche would be more than Rs 1100 crore. The work on formulation of DPR would be taken in hand at the earliest and the project would kick start from March next year, Thakur informed here.

He said the implementation of this project would give a new boost to tourism activities in the state by creating world class infrastructure to woo tourists to visit the state from every nook and corner of the world.

The Chief Minister recalled having also taken-up with the centre the issue of developing a green field airport of international stranded in Mandi district for improving air connectivity for the state .The Airport Authority of India has made quite a headway in mapping of the site .