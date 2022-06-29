Himachal Pradesh gets 2nd govt university in CM's home district

Shimla: Almost 52 years after the state established its first university in Shimla — Himachal Pradesh University, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur formally dedicated the second university at Mandi, his home district.



The event holds a lot of significance for the Chief Minister in the election year and also because it's the first time that Mandi had its leader as the state's Chief Minister.

Thakur inaugurated two blocks of the university constructed by spending an amount of Rs. 16.18 crore.

Over 141 government and private colleges of Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Lahaul Spiti and Kullu districts have been included under this State University, which has been named Sardar Patel University, Mandi.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Chief Minister announced that College and University teachers would be provided revised UGC scales, and notification in this respect would be issued within a month.

Earlier, the university teachers had threatened to go on strike if they were not provided UGC scales. Thakur chose the occasion to accept their demands. The university teachers union withdrew its strike threat. "This day will go down in the annals of the state as a golden moment that the second government state university has come into existence in the state after 52 years with an aim to enable the youth of the state to get higher education nearer to their area," said Thakur.

While urging the faculty and students of the university to work diligently and with missionary zeal for the bright future of this institution, Chief Minister said that the new university has been named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India as a mark of respect to his contribution in building a united India by integrating the princely states.

The Chief Minister informed that Rs. 27 crore has been spent on the construction of the campus and it would be completed by September this year.

"Appropriate land will be identified for setting up the campus of this University and till then classes would start from the existing campus from July this year" he assured.

The Chief Minister said that although a small state, Himachal Pradesh has shown a way for several big states of the country in the field of education. Thakur said the first phase of Shiv Dham was nearing completion and once completed this would become an added attraction for the tourists. The Medical University at Mandi has also been established at Ner Chowk. The greenfield airport of Mandi would be taken in hand soon, which would be the biggest project for the district.