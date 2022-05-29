Himachal Pradesh gears up for Modi's visit tomorrow

shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday gave final touches to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crucial visit on May 31 to kick-start eight-year celebrations of the Central government, promoted as a grand event across the country. Modi planned to address the mammoth rally of the BJP from historic Ridge, Shimla - a place where he had addressed a similar public rally in 2017 which later marked the BJP's return to power winning 44 of 68 assembly seats.



Besides this, his schedule also includes an interaction with the beneficiaries of 16 direct benefit schemes within the state, and also a total 550 districts in the country.

The Prime Minister will also interact with Chief Ministers of all the states. He is scheduled to reach Shimla at 11 in the morning and is also expected to release the installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The state government has made special arrangements for the function, which will be held at the ridge where multi-purpose domes have been erected.

The party has issued instructions to all its cabinet ministers and MPs to stay in their areas and get connected through video conferencing from different locations.

In this regard, Chief Minister Jai Ram on Sunday took off the preparations for Modi's function at the ridge and also the rally he will be addressing thereafter.

The rally, in a way, will mark the beginning of the BJP's poll preparedness in Himachal Pradesh, where the elections are slated for November 2022 alongwith Gujarat.

In Shimla , Modi's visit is seen as an advantage to the BJP because of the connection he enjoys with the people of Himachal Pradesh, where he had served as party incharge in 1998 and contributed to the formation of the Prem Kumar Dhumal led BJP-HVC coalition government. All eyes are on Modi for some announcements for Himachal Pradesh.