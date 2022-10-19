Himachal Pradesh: Ex CM Dhumal not to contest poll

shimla: Even as the ruling BJP gets ready to release its candidates for November 12 election in the state, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal's dream to contest the poll, seems to have crashed.



Sources close to him said Dhumal will not be contesting the polls. Dhumal also confirmed to mediapersons that he had told the party about his decision and will work for the BJP victory.

Insiders say the top BJP leadership had already informed Dhumal about its principled stand on age bar for the leaders.Thus, it was known that he will not be contesting.

Dhumal, a two-time Chief Minister had lost his 2017 assembly poll from Sujanpur though he was the party's chief ministerial face for heading the next government.

His defeat favoured Jai Ram Thakur to become Chief Minister marking a generational change in the BJP in Himachal Pradesh, away from the era dominated by Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Sources in the party said Dhumal had desired to contest Sujanpur in the next poll to vindicate his stand as to maintain a record as being the winner even though he could not be made Chief Minister.

But the party viewed such a situation as dangerous for the poll prospects of the incumbent leadership and a cause of factional war within the ruling BJP. "Today's development unfolding on Dhumal ji is just a coincidence relating to finalisation of the tickets. The party high command had already made-up its mind not to field former Chief minister as he had already crossed the age of 75," a senior BJP leader in Delhi confirmed.

The party, on Tuesday evening, finalised the list of candidates.