Himachal Pradesh considering on 'agriculture policy': CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur once again reaffirmed that three farm laws, which have led to wide-spread protests and dharnas at Delhi borders and also elsewhere in country, are well intended and aimed to protecting the interests of the farmers from being exploited in the hands of middlemen. "Farmers will be able to get best price of their produces in any markets of their choice," he assured



While presiding over the state credit seminar 2021-22, organized by the NABARD's regional office at Shimla, CM said Himachal Pradesh was actively considering bringing in the state's own Agriculture Policy to specifically focus on the needs of the farmers in the state. Thakur said Himachal Pradesh as being a special state on account of its hilly terrain, the needs of the farmers and challenges are different than those in the other parts of the country. "Average land holdings in Himachal Pradesh was one acre and constituted 88 percent of total land holdings of the state against national average of 1.15 hectare and 86.21 percent respectively. About 80 percent of the total cultivated area in the state is rain-fed. All these factors pose challenges for the planners and stakeholders. This needs to be addressed suitably," he underlined.

He said during the Corona pandemic and lockdown, the state government made adequate arrangements for transportation of products of the farmers and horticulturists to the markets. This helped them to get better prices of the produce like cherry and apple despite the pandemic spread.

The NABARD should work with greater focus in the agriculture sector, so as to strengthen the rural economy of the state.

The CM also released NABARD State Focus Paper-2021-22 and a booklet on 'Various Refinance Schemes of NABARD' on the occasion. He said that bankers should issue Kissan Credit Cards to each and every eligible farmer in the state to facilitate them in availing credit as per their needs

Thakur also honoured five Farmers Organisations viz. Vijeshwari Agro Marketing Coop Society, Sirmour, Shivam Milk Producer Cooperative Society, Nalagarh (Solan), Manimahesh Kissan Utpadak Cooperative Society, Bharmour (Chamba) Subzi Utpadak Cooperative Society, Karsog, (Mandi) and Him Gramin Krishi Utpadak evam Marketing Cooperative Society, Dhanali, ( Kullu) for their best performances.