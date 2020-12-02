Himachal Pradesh: CM calls DCs, SPs to Shimla to draw-up Corona action plan

Shimla: First–time during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in the wake of recent surge, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur held a marathon 10-hour long meeting with Deputy Commissioner and SPs of the districts in Shimla, and embarked upon an ambitious plan to control the spread of the pandemic in the state.



The Chief Minister felt that the rate with which the coronavirus has spread to the community level, mainly in the rural sections, in the next three months could be disastrous.

More than 320 deaths have taken place only in the month of November of the total 600 plus deaths in the state since the outbreak of the disease. Himachal's positive rate of 13.5 is highest in the country, causing serious concerns.

"Officers of the state government, particularly field officers like Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, must work with greater dedication and commitment to convert the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic into opportunities," he asked.

The Chief Minister said that the entire world was going through a difficult period due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Himachal Pradesh was also not untouched by this challenge.

All the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have played a pivotal role in containing this pandemic in the State.

"Unlock phase and casualness of general public has resulted in a sharp spike in cases of corona infection during about two months and several people have lost precious lives," he said

Thakur asked the officers to work with such dedication and commitment that leaves an unforgettable impression on the people of that particular district and area. He said that the priorities of the State Government must also be the top most priorities of the officer.

He hinted that recent restrictions and tough measures if does not yield results, the government could move on with fresh and stricter steps including the imposition of curfew in more areas and declaring the hotspots as containment zones.

The assembly session has been cancelled to send a message that the government will do all such measures which help in controlling the disease and check deaths in the hospitals. He said that the government would not hesitate in taking stern action against the officers who fail to deliver the goods.

Expressing his concern over the increase in drug abuse, the Chief Minister said that this social vice should be dealt firmly. He said that a special campaign must be launched in the State to tackle this social problem and the role of the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police was very vital in this respect.