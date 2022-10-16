Himachal: Poll nominations to begin today as parties go into huddle to name candidates

shimla: The real nerve game has begun in the parties—both BJP and Congress in Himachal Pradesh to name their candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections, slated for November 12 as per announcement of the Election Commission of India (ECI).



The opposition Congress has already taken a lead over the BJP to complete its exercise on the candidates as they have already sorted-out the names of more than 50 candidates.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) which was held in Delhi under Sonia Gandhi has reached a wider consensus on fielding all sitting MLAs, AICC secretaries and some of the prominent ex-ministers and even few of those who had lost previous election.

"Winnability is the sole factor for the selection. Most of the former PCC presidents barring Viplove Thakur, a former MP, have been recommended for the tickets," confirmed a member of the CEC.

The formal announcement of the list could happen any moment, he said, also hinting at fielding Kuldeep Rathore, a former PCC president from Theog—a seat earlier a stronghold of veteran party leader Vidya Stokes.

Indu Verma, a BJP leader who was inducted in the party ahead of the polls, apparently on a promise to give her a ticket has been ditched. Sources close to her claim Verma may contest as independent. Sudhir Sharma, a former minister and Dharamshala MLA in 2012-2017, has been cleared for his seat though his name was strongly opposed by the central leaders on the ground that his role during 2019 assembly bypoll was quite dubious.

There will be 17-18 seats including Shimla (Urban) on which the CEC could not reach a consensus. PCC Pratibha Singh, a Mandi MP, will not be in the contest while her son Vikramaditya Singh will be re-fielded from Shimla (Rural).

The BJP has convened the meeting of its central election committee at New Delhi on Monday. BJP National President J P Nadda will chair the meeting. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will also attend besides other members.