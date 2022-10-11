Himachal: PM to lay foundation stone for Bulk Drug Park tomorrow

Shimla: After one of his biggest gift to Himachal Pradesh—a Rs 1,923 crore bulk drug park at Una, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for the project on October 13, apart from flagging off Vande Bharat train from Una and even laying the foundation stone for new railway line between Una and Hamirpur.



The Prime Minister will also address a rally at Una.

Earlier, PM Modi was scheduled to arrive at Chamba on October 13 but now he will first reach Una and later fly to Chamba, where he will inaugurate the 180 MW Bajoli Holi hydel project.

This will be beginning of the BJP's poll campaign as ECI is also likely to announce the schedule for elections within the next few days. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur confirmed Modi's visit to Una, which is part of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency of union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

Before this, Modi had also launched projects worth Rs 3,650 crore on October 5 which included Rs 1,470 crore AIIMS project. The bulk drug park, one of three to come up in the country, will be the first for which Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone. The credit goes to a team of officials in the industries department who prepared the DPR for the project within 15 days, submitted it to the government and got final approval of the Centre on October 10 clearing the ducks for launching of the project.

"Himachal Pradesh becomes the first state which completed the exercise on DPR in a record time and also received approval

from the Centre," says Tilak Raj Sharma, additional director (industries). The Centre's share will be Rs 1,000 crore in the development of the infrastructure while the rest will be invested by the state government.

"Industrial units will be established in an area of 8,94,64 acres. Total land available for the project is 1,405.41 acres. Common infrastructure facilities will come up at a cost of Rs 1,118.46 crore while Rs 804.54 crore will be the cost of physical infrastructure," he said. As per DPR, informs Sharma, "The common infrastructure facilities such as steam plant with a capacity of 300 TPH, power infrastructure with 120 MW capacity, water infra along with a water reservoir having capacity of 15 MLD, solvent extraction plant, common effluent plant with zero liquid discharge catering to chemical discharge of 5 MLD will reduce the initial capital cost of manufacturing units in the Park."