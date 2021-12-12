Himachal Opposition stages walkout on police pay issue

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday faced noisy scenes, uproar, sloganeering and eventually a walk-out by the Opposition in the state Assembly over alleged discrimination with the police constables, recruited after 2015, and also their pay anomalies.

Congress's chief whip Jagat Singh Negi beside half a dozen other MLAs, beside Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri had tabled an adjournment motion in the House seeking discussion on what they called as growing 'disillusionment' among the constables on issue of their pay anomalies .

As the Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar rejected the motion telling the Congress leaders that the House is already slated to take-up the issue, during the question hour on December 13, the motion can't be permitted.

He also advised the opposition not to rack-up issues of such nature whose role and duties of the forces was involved. They should be kept out of the politics and debates in the House. This irked over the ruling, LoP said since the police constables were totally disillusioned with the government in dealing with their matters including their period of regularization in eight years ,their protests and boycott of the mess food, the opposition was within its right to seek a discussion in the House.