Himachal may impose Covid curbs, Cabinet meeting called on January 5

Shimla: After Delhi witnessed a sudden surge in Covid cases, and detection of omicron cases in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Kerala, Himachal Pradesh is mulling over the imposition of new restrictions.



The number of active cases which had hit a lowest of 340 a week back, has touched 500-mark though the state was reporting a very low daily testing. State's Chief Secretary Ramsubhag Singh, who held a meeting with health secretary Amitabh Awasthi and Mission Director National Health Mission Hemraj Bhirva said directions have been issued for ramping up the testing and contact tracing.

He admitted that the rise of the Covid cases and entry of new omicron variants is a worrying sign and some of the states have already taken measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus and its new variant.

"Himachal Pradesh cabinet is meeting on January 5. The health department has been told to make a presentation so that we can take a call on the issue. Guidelines have also been received from the union health secretary to deal with the rise in the new covid cases," said Singh.

Insiders said during the past one week Himachal Pradesh had received a massive inflow of tourists and there have also been big political rallies, marriage functions and pilgrims thronging in lakhs at major temples.

The cabinet is likely to examine the possibility of a 50 per cent cut in office attendance, fixing limits of persons attending weddings and other gatherings. The markets could close down early. The state government is in dilemma to impose checks on the entry points of the state as the tourism industry will get adversely affected. Yet, there are definite chances of new guidelines to be issued to the hoteliers and tourism sector.

Meanwhile, the state government administered more than 90,000 doses of vaccinations to children in the age group of 15 to 18 years holding special sessions in the schools.

The schools in the state are closed but the students were invited for the session.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a drive at government Vijay Senior Secondary School (Boys) Mandi. Ten Plus 2 Arts student of this school Ravi Kumar became the first student to get the first dose of Covaxin vaccine.

In all the state has identified an eligible youngsters population of 3.57 lakhs in the age group of 15 to 18 years for the vaccination as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister on Monday appealed to the people to come forward in getting administered the vaccination against Covid-19 as to date it is only means to protect themselves from this virus. As many as 4259 educational institutions would be covered under this campaign which includes 2801 government, 1402 private and 56 other educational institutions.

"The state government is keeping an eye on the new variant Delta and Omicron and all preventative measures would be taken to check spread of this virus", said the Chief Minister in an interaction with media persons later. He said efforts were afoot to ensure that report of omicron testing is received without delays from NCDC.