Himachal is best model of development: Nadda

Shimla: BJP national president J P Nadda said that Himachal Pradesh has become best model of development in the country but it must continue to maintain the pace of development.



Addressing Golden jubilee celebrations of the state at Shimla's Ridge on Monday, Nadda said that the people of the state were fortunate to witness this historic event.

The developmental journey of Himachal Pradesh was quite difficult and arduous but the successive leaderships and hardworking people of the state converted these challenges into opportunities. He said the state over these years had made rapid strides in various spheres of the development.

Nadda recalled contribution of the first Chief Minister Dr Y S Parmar and similar of the former Chief Ministers Virbhadra Singh, Shanta Kumar, Thakur Ram Lal and Prem Kumar Dhumal who ensured that the state forges ahead on the path of progress and prosperity. Shanta Kumar made immense contribution in providing drinking water whereas the contributions of Prem Kumar Dhumal were immense in providing road connectivity, he said

"Today the State could boast of six medical colleges, an AIIMS, PGI satellite centre and super speciality hospital. The special category state status had again been given to the state by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the work of Atal Tunnel was completed due to his special interest and assistance. He also appreciated the welfare schemes launched by the state government and said Himachal was poised to become most developed state of the country.

Chief minister jai Ram Thakur said Himachal Pradesh started its development journey from a scratch and the development achieved during the last 50 years was inspiring for not only hilly state, but also for other big states as well.

He paid his rich tributes to the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi for declaring Himachal Pradesh as the 18th state of the Indian Union. The State had witnessed all-round development by making revolutionary transformation in socio-economic sector,

he added.

Thakur said that the State was also fortunate to have benevolence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who gave industrial package to ensure that the Himachal could become industrial hub of the country.

He said that PMGSY was also the vision of Vajpayee which ensured road connectivity to rural Himachal.

He said that today the state was fortunate to have blessings of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was always considerate towards the developmental needs of the state.

Union minister Anurag Thakur also spoke and gave credit of developement to state's leadership and hardworking people.

"Journey from Golden to Platinum Jubilee will witness Himachal's transformation into India's No. 1 State," MoS (Finance) Anurag Thakur said.