Himachal institutes Lata Mangeshkar award for promoting Himachali folk

shimla: In a gesture of tribute to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet decided to institute Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Award for promoting Himachali folk music and culture in the State.



Announcement to this effect earlier was made by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in his budget speech in March 2022.

The cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister also announced filling-up of nearly 300 vacant posts in the government departments, provide concessional power to large industrial groups and enhanced the financial assistance being provided to the Cow Sanctuaries and Gau Sadans from existing Rs. 500 to Rs. 700 per cow per month.

An official release said the State Cabinet decided on 200 posts of Ayurvedic Medical Officers in Ayush Department out of these 100 posts filled in through direct recruitment and remaining 100 posts on a batch wise basis. This would go a long way in further strengthening the Ayush Department of the State.

The cabinet also decided to fill up 100 posts of Ayurvedic Pharmacists in Ayush Department on contract basis. Out of these 100 posts, 52 posts would be filled up through direct recruitment and remaining 48 on a batchwise basis.

The Cabinet decided to open a new Development Block Office at Khundian in Kangra district along with creation and filling up of 14 posts of different categories. As many as 20 panchayats would come under this newly created Development Block.

It gave its nod to fill up 25 posts of different categories in Rural Development for strengthening the office of Project Director, Rural Development office in every district of the State.

The Cabinet gave its approval to open the Labour Division Office and Sub Employment Office at Dharampur in Mandi district along with creation of requisite posts to facilitate the people of the area.

The cabinet gave its approval for raising cut off dates March 31,2022 and November 30,2022 for regularization of the services of contract appointees, daily waged workers/ contingent paid workers and for conversion of services of part time workers to daily wages.

The Cabinet gave its nod to determine the jurisdiction of newly opened Sardar Patel University Mandi and Himachal Pradesh University Shimla.

137 colleges in Mandi, Kangra, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu district would come under the jurisdiction of Sardar Patel University Mandi whereas 165 colleges of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una districts would fall under the jurisdiction of HP varsity.