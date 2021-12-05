Himachal India's 1st fully vaccinated state

Shimla: In yet another first, Himachal Pradesh is all set to be declared as India's first fully vaccinated state with 100 per cent achievement in administering both doses of Covid vaccine.



On Sunday, Union minister for health and family welfare Mansukh Manadviya, national BJP president J P Nadda and Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur will be reaching Bilaspur, a native district of Nadda, to officially declare the state's achievement of 100 per cent vaccination.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday left for Delhi to meet the leaders and also brief the Union health minister about the way it has implemented the vaccination drive for the first dose, when it was declared 100 per cent vaccination in August 2021 and now completing the timeline of second dose.

"Our teams in the state have done a marvellous job braving hostile climatic conditions, terrains and crossing mountain tracks on foot to reach almost every household and inoculate even the aged and informs ,who could not reach the vaccination wrap up sessions during past one month," Chief Minister told reporters at helipad.

The state had done vaccination of 53.86 lakh eligible persons above 18 years of age till December 4 against a targeted population of 53.70 lakh persons. This very well exceeds the targets, said health secretary Amitabh Awasthi.

He said the health department teams have performed their duties even in the freezing cold of minus 4 degree in Lahaul-Spiti and few inoculations were done at homes under torch lights in absence of electricity in the villages. The vaccination doses were carried manually by the health workers. Their crossed rivulets and difficult mountain passes to vaccinate every single eligible person.

In the case of the first dose, the numbers have already crossed 58.34 lakh till

December 3.