Himachal HC issues notice to NHAI

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday directed the National Highways Authority of India to file an affidavit informing about the status of an incomplete portion of National Highway and construction of over bridge at the beginning of Parwanoo-Solan National Highway.

The High Court also wanted to know by what time NHAI is likely to complete construction. The Court has also directed the National Highways Authority of India to give details of the amenities and beautification along the Highway.

The orders were passed by a division bench comprising Chief Justice, Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua on a public interest litigation filed by one Adit Singal, alleging that the establishment of the Toll Plaza at Sanwara, district Solan, was illegal and contrary to the Rules of National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. He has alleged that as per rules no Toll Plaza can be established in the same section within a distance of 60 km, whereas another Toll Plazas are situated in Chandimandir, district Panchkula and at Parwanoo in district Solan within 60 kilometers from the Sanwara Toll Plaza.