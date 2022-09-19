Himachal has potential, will make it best tourist destination: CM Thakur

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has identified six-themes to promote tourism in the state and most initiatives in the future will revolve around broader ideas .



The themes relate to promotion of adventure tourism, religious, nature, weekend, rural and tribal tourism.

Addressing a conference of the tourism ministers at Dharamshala—a second important urban town after Shimla and also abroad of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama ,the Chief Minister said the state has potential and will to make Himachal Pradesh a best tourist destination of all seasons.

'Himachal Pradesh has a splendid scope of tourism and now the government has started new initiatives to explore the unexplored destinations. Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein Yojna helices will go a long way to bring numerous tourist destinations on the tourist map of the state" he said.

Adjusting the event in between his ongoing tour of 68 constituencies in connection with 75th year of Himachal Pradesh existence ,Thakur said the ecotourism in Janjehli, skiing in Chanshal valley, paragliding in Bir Billing area would attract nature and adventure lovers worldwide.

Emphasis had also been given on promoting water sports activities in the reservoirs of hydro- electric projects in the state, he added.

Paying gratitude to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said Atal Tunnel Rohtang – which was a dream project of Vajpayee completed by Modi ji in a record time has become the most important selling point for the state.

Apart from a strategic point of view, the tunnel –which is the world's biggest traffic tunnel at a height of 10,000 feet, has proved to be a major attraction for the tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh.

The tunnel had also transformed tourism potential in tribal Lahaul and Pangi valley.