Himachal gears up for bulk drug park

Shimla: Gearing up for proposed bulk drug park, three announced in the country by the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said availability of water and power at lowest tariffs in India, besides an industrial gas pipe line makes Himachal Pradesh an ideal site for the proposed Bulk Drug Park here.



Chief Minister on Thursday presided over the webinar with pharma industries on 'Bulk Drug Park' from Shimla.

"Himachal Pradesh has been ranked seventh best State in the country in Ease of Doing Business and 3rd in the country and 1st in Northern States on Human Development Index.The State has Asia's largest pharma hub manufacturing, which is 49 percent of India's drug formulations," he declared.

Thakur also listed out that clean and green hydro power and better air, rail and road connectivity gives added advantages to the proposed Bulk Drug Park site in Una district.

He invited the captains of the pharmaceutical giants to partner in development of state.The government was providing several incentives to entrepreneurs which include single window clearance system and online approval with integration of 37 services of 11 line departments.

He said Himachal Pradesh government has also sent a proposal for setting up of a 'Bulk Drug Park' in Una district which would go a long way in giving a fillip for pharma activities. Nearly Rs 1000 crore subsidy would be provided for setting up of this Bulk

Drug Park.