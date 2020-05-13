Himachal doing 100 times better than Punjab in Covid-19 fight: CM

Shimla: On the day when a doctor and constable were tested positive among seven cases reported on Tuesday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched fiercest attack against the Congress telling its leaders to stop levelling frivolous charges against the government, battling Coronavirus to save lives of the citizens.



He particularly targeted Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Vikramaditya Singh, MLA and son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Chief Minister told both the leaders that current situation, arising out of deadly virus was unprecedented and scary. "Perhaps, state's six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, whose son is resorting to a social media war, must not have faced such a critical situation during his life," he said.

"I advise you (Vikramditya) to just ask Congress' senior leaders Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan or Capt Amarinder Singh in Punjab as how tough the things are in their states . It's not an easy time to take things casually and resort to unnecessary criticism. I am engaged in a task to save lives, this must be understood clearly," Chief Minister told the Congress leaders.

He even quoted Mukesh Agnihotri's remarks drawing a parallel with Punjab Chief Minister and reminded "Himachal Pradesh is doing 100 times better than Punjab. You don't know the reality as how 200 persons coming to Punjab from Nanded spread the virus to entire state."

The Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh would have been free from the COVID-19, had Tablighi Jamaatis not complicated the situation or now those returning from other states to their homes had not added to the numbers.

"Yet it's a situation we have to face bravely and save those suffering from infection strictly following the quarantine norms," said Thakur.

Chief Minister ordered magisterial probe into death of a 26-year old youth, who was lodged at institutional quarantine in Bilaspur district. His family had alleged that youth died because of the callous and casual attitude of the authorities in Bilaspur.

The day was not too good for Himachal Pradesh as the number of the Coronavirus cases rose to highest to 66, of which five are from Kangra district. These include a doctor and police constable, besides three others-two of them having no travel history.

Director General of Police S R Mardi expressed concern that those coming from other states were not following the quarantine norms. One person in Chamba broke the home quarantine norms and went out to his friends for drinks. He also shared a cigarette with others. As a result, he passed on virus to his two-year-old daughter at home and also his friends.

The police have booked him under section 307 IPC.

"It's important for all of you to follow the quarantine norms to stay safe and keep your families safe. Otherwise, you will keep fighting court battles even if your recover from Coronavirus and go back to your jobs in other states," he warned.