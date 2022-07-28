Himachal: Cong launches Rojgar Sangarsh Yatra, Bali to lead

Shimla: Ten years after later G S Bali, a former cabinet minister launched a state-wide" Rojgar Sangarsh Yatra" paving the way for the Congress return, his son Raghuvir Singh Bali on Wednesday took upon himself to take forward the political legacy of his father.



Top Congress leadership led by AICC in-charge Rajeev Shukla was at Nagrota Bhawan – the assembly constituency of Bali Sr to flag off "Rojgar Sangarsh Yatra" in the run-up to the assembly polls in the state.

He said this is the party's first-ever Rojgar Sangarsh Yatra in the country, which apart from unemployment will also highlight false promises, inflation and political vendetta of the government against opposition leaders.

It was Bali Sr's birthday today and the event, which drew a massive crowd at Gandhi Ground, proved a first-of-its-kind mega show of strength for the congress currently struggling to cull out potent issues for the election campaign.

The function clearly reflected Raghubir Singh Bali's organizational skills and a great sympathy factor in favour of the late Bali. Bali jr is also AICC secretary and now has been tipped to lead the yatra in two parliamentary constituencies of Kangra and Hamirpur, in the first phase.

Bali is also seen as a person, who eventually will carry the political legacy of late Bali in his strong-hold Kangra—state's biggest district which decides which way the power will shift.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri minced no words to say "Raghuvir Bali ji, the Council Chamber ( state assembly complex) is waiting for you to sit with us as MLA from Nagrota Bhagwan. No power on earth can stop you becoming MLA and also the return of the Congress into power in Himachal Pradesh".

His words drew the biggest applause from the audience and congress workers at Gandhi Ground – an event for the launch of the yatra coinciding with a late birthday.

Other congress leaders present included Congress campaign Committee incharge Sukhwinder Sukhu, AICC spokesman Alka Lamba, three PCC working presidents – Pawan Kajal, Harsh Mahajan, and Rajendra Rana,former PCC president and MP Viplove Thakur, former minister Chander Kumar, AICC secretary Rajesh Dharmani and AICC co-incharge and several former and sitting MLAs.

Raghuvir Bali, in his speech, said " with blessings of all senior congress leaders, people of Nagrota Bhagwan and also his father's works for the people, he is trying to become a voice of youths as employment is the biggest issue.

Beside him, the congress has given the task of yatra to MLA Vikramaditya Singh for other two parliamentary constituencies of Shimla and Mandi ".