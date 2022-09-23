Himachal: Cong has conceded defeat before elections, says Devender Rana

Shimla: In a major poll-eve salvo, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said that Congress has conceded its defeat even before the electoral battle for forthcoming state Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. BJP's election co-incharge Devender Rana said state Congress president Sonia Gandhi has publicly admitted, in an interview of a national news portal two days back, that the party neither have resources nor leadership or direction to counter the BJP's rise to the poll.



"I feel Rani Sahiba (Pratibha Singh) is mature enough and a seasoned leader, since being a three time MP, to speak her mind so clearly. The people of the state have decided to change the custom of five-year alternating the governments in Himachal Pradesh," he told media persons, hours before leaving for Mandi –where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving on September 24.

He said there is great enthusiasm about the Prime Minister's proposed yuva rally –a first of its kind event being held in the poll-bound state. A slogan Mandi chalo has clicked well all over the state. Rana, a senior Jammu and Kashmir leader, said that the BJP was all set to form the government as it has a strong and able leadership and organisation, recognised as the world's largest party.