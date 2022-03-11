Himachal CM seeks hike in apple import duty

Shimla: In the middle of state assembly's budget session, Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur on Friday rushed to Delhi and met union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking her to raise import duty on apples–an issue which is expected to face the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls, this year end.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the apple economy worth Rs 5,000 crore is under stress as apples from other countries are coming into the Indian market and affecting the apple economy of the state.

The issue was recently raised by the opposition ,during the budget debate, putting the BJP government on the backfoot for its inability to get the matter resolved with the central government.

Thakur also asked for extending the Industrial Development Subsidy Scheme for two more years and added that the scheme was closing during the current year.

"The Chief Minister also urged the union minister for Special Central Assistance for construction of Mandi airport—a dream project of Jai Ram Thakur for his home district of Mandi," said an official here.

He also detailed the Union Minister about the focus on women empowerment schemes during the Budget presented for the coming financial year.

Earlier to this , Thakur also met union home minister Amit shah and discussed with him the issue of Trans-Giri area of Sirmour district, where the entire population has been asking for declaring them as tribals and giving them benefits at par with the tribal communities as they represent an ancient Hatti community.

The Chief Minister said the adjoining Jaunsar area of Uttrakhand has already been declared as a tribal area.