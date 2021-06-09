Himachal CM rules out political change, says rumours were being spread

Shimla: In one of his strongest reactions to rumours being spread on social media about political changes, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur ruled out such possibilities in the near future.



"I will be in the same position in 2022 –the election year, where I am today," he said here.

Thakur was in Delhi for the past two days to meet Union home minister Amit Shah and other central leaders including BJP national president J P Nadda, who is also MP from the state.

The Chief Minister wondered how the social media had started spreading false and fabricated stories about changes being proposed in Himachal Pradesh on the lines of Uttrakhand where the Chief Minister was changed some time back.

He advised the media persons not to give credence to such reports as there is no basis for it .

He clearly hinted that he will be the party's choice to lead the BJP in the 2022 polls for which the preparations had already started at the organisational level.

The Chief Minister took an exception as his visit to Delhi to meet central leadership has been used to spread falsehood about changes being effected in the state.

The first time Chief Minister has been under the opposition attack for not properly handling the Covid situation in the state. The fatality rate in the state was higher than the national average and even positivity rate had reached to 39%, which is again higher than the national average.

But the Chief Minister says he had handled the situation in a much better way than any state governments –where the Covid deaths took place due shortage of beds and oxygen.

In Delhi, Chief Minister briefed Amit Shah on handling of the second wave of Covid-19 which was quite fatal.

Of the total 3312 deaths reported till June 8, 2500 happened during the second wave only.

The state reported the lowest number of 13 deaths on May 8. The infection rate has also come down to 5.3%.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday said 17 cases of black fungus have been reported in the State, out of which 7 belong to district Kangra, 2 Solan, 2 Shimla, 1 Mandi and 5 Hamirpur.

Out of these, four patients have unfortunately died in the State.

A spokesman said the use of a clean mask, even in the home environment, appropriate dose and duration of steroids use, and proper sugar control in patients with Covid-19 can reduce the incidence of black fungus. Also early diagnosis and appropriate management by a multidisciplinary team of doctors can lead to better outcomes in this disease.