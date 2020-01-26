Millennium Post
Himachal CM pays tribute to freedom fighters

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday greeted the people on the 71st Republic Day.

"On this national festival, I bow to all the freedom fighters and great men who have made India the largest democracy in the world," Thakur tweeted.

