Himachal CM in self-quarantine after deputy secretary tests Covid positive

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday went into self-quarantine after a senior staffer at his office was tested positive, also being in close contact with several key officials, during past three to four days.



The development has alarmed at least 30 to 40 government officials, including several IAS and IPS officers, including Chief Minister's personal security staff, and his family members – wife (a doctor) and two daughters. "As per Coronavirus protocol, I am going to quarantine myself," Thakur told the media before leaving his office for his residence. Health officials teams went to collect Covid samples of the CM, his family and officials who had been working closely with him, apart from top officials frequently meeting Chief Minister, and his Corona infected Deputy Secretary, who is Himachal Administrative Services (HAS) officer.

"We have prepared a list of officials who were either in close contact with deputy Secretary or Chief Minister and his personal security staff, apart from aides for immediate testing. Samples have been sent for examinations," a health official told the Millennium Post. Reports said deputy secretary had come in contact with a BJP leader from Mandi – CM's home district, who had travelled to Shimla for some official work. Two days back he was tested positive as his driver, who had travel history of Delhi, was also tested positive.

Before going in quarantine, Chief Minister held a meeting with Chief Secretary Anil Khachi and Additional CS (Health) R D Dhiman and ordered them to take all necessary precautions to get the secretariat building sensitised, and if necessary, the entry of the outsiders also be restricted or regulated strictly.

Meanwhile two army jawans, apart from six women were tested positive in Kangra district on Wednesday. With 61 new cases, the total number stands at 1,725 in the state.