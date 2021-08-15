Himachal CM greets people of state on I-Day

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday extended his best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of 75th Independence Day being celebrated as Amrit Mahotsav.

"We are very fortunate to witness this historical era of Independent India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Amrit Mahotsav this year. I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the people of the State on this auspicious occasion," he said in an official statement.

"India attained its independence after a long struggle and numerous sacrifices. I pay my homage to all the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle of the country and the freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for the sake of the nation's pride and glory. I also extend my rich tribute to the martyrs, who made supreme sacrifices for sovereignty of the nation and great personalities who made their valuable contributions for the development of the nation and the state," he added.