Himachal CM gets back to work, stresses on 'mask up campaign'

Shimla: Fourteen days in home quarantine, after being tested positive for Covid-19, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur returned to work at the state secretariat on Monday.



The first thing he chose to do was a comprehensive review of the Covid situation in Himachal Pradesh with top government officials, DCs and principles of the government medical colleges.

"Though, there is no point to feel complacent at the declining in the number of active cases, dropping down to 2,450 and significant reduction in the mortality, Coronavirus is still very much there. We will see the active cases are brought down and no death takes places in the state," he told media persons after the meeting.

He pointed out that the winters setting down on Himachal Pradesh can further pose a threat of spread in the cases.Yet it's a fact that Coronavirus cases at the national level and also the state have come down during past some days.

The meeting among others was also attended by health minister Dr Rajiv Sejhal, Chief Secretary Anil Khach I, DGP Sanjay Kundu, Additional CS (Home) Manoj Kumar, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi, Superintendents of Police, Chief Medical Officers and Senior Medical Superintendents.

The Chief Minister directed the health officials to ensure regular medical check-ups of the people who have opted for home isolation and it has been felt that they rush to hospitals only after their condition worsens. "Special thrust must be laid on Education, Information and Communication (IEC) so that the person with any kind of symptoms immediately visit the hospital for Covid-19 tests," he advised

Thakur laid stress on making the 'Mask Up Campaign' of the government of India a success. The doctors must ensure proper communication with the Covid patients as it goes a long way in recovery of the patients. This would ensure timely treatment of patients, as it has been found that about 90 percent of deaths reported due to Covid took place within 24 hours of patients being admitted in health institutions.

He told the officials that the senior doctors must visit the Covid patients admitted in the hospitals so that patients get a sense of security.

Project Director National Health Mission Dr. Nipun Jindal made a presentation on 'Guidelines for creation of health care workers' database for Covid-19 vaccination'.