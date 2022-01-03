Himachal CM defends decision to vacate the Ridge of tourists on New Year eve

Shimla: Even as hundreds of tourists have returned in utter disappointment from Shimla as the police had stopped mid-night celebrations on New Year eve, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday defended the action taken in the safety of those whose lives could have been at risk.



"There was a concrete intelligence input received by the state police specifically mentioning a threat from a Pakistan based entity to carry out a blast at the Ridge. The police acted timely without losing time and got the place vacated as there were hundreds of tourists gathered for New Year celebrations," the CM revealed.

He said a meeting was held at the top level. The police were advised to vacate the Ridge from tourists without creating any panic or scare.

Thakur said "I am happy everything was handled well. A bomb disposal squad of the Army had also reached from Chandimandir (Chandigarh) and they also searched the place thoroughly with the help of the state police and security officials. The tourists were allowed thereafter next day after the security agencies found the Ridge safe and free from any bomb like device."

The Chief Minister said, "the celebrations can be held only if we are safe. It was the duty of the police and government to protect the lives of those who had come to Shimla for celebrations and rejoicing the New Year. I thank every tourist for cooperating with our agencies."

Though the tourists have been allowed to roam around and enjoy their stay in Shimla, the police have sounded a high alert at all important tourist destinations. The vigil has also been upgraded at sensitive installations.

A heavy police deployment has been made in Shimla town and CCTV cameras have been put all round the city to keep a close watch on the movement of the tourists. Security personnel in uniform and plainclothes are maintained strict vigil while security men with rifles and binoculars are also positioned at all vantage points and vulnerable locations to prevent any untoward incident, informed a senior official.

Shimla is still a full house of tourists and there are no restrictions imposed by the government though regular public announcements were being made to advise them to wear masks and maintain a Covid appropriate behavior.

The occupancy in hotels, which was nearly 100 per cent on Friday night, dropped to about 75 per cent to 80 per cent, said MK Seth, president of the Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association.

The tourists destinations of Kullu-Manali, Dharamshala, McLeodganj, Dalhousie, Kasauli and Chail are packed and also getting a high footfall due to weekend. There is quite a good rush at home stays in and around Shimla, Kullu

and Solan.