Himachal CM announces higher pay scales for govt employees

Shimla: It's an election year and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can't afford to displease the government employees, who constitute a powerful vote bank in Himachal Pradesh.



Even as the issue of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) has already assumed political dimensions with Opposition Congress openly supporting the demand, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday tried to reach out to employees sections asking for higher pay-scales, not covered fully under the sixth Pay Commission.

Thakur announced that the government employees working in different departments prior to January 3, 2022 and if deprived of higher pay scale, would be given higher scale at par with other employees on completion of two year's tenure of regular service.

He also announced a higher pay scale to the Junior Office Assistants (IT) on completion of two year's regular service.

Earlier in the state budget, the Chief minister has also announced a significant hike in the salaries and wages of daily wage workers, anganwadi, health workers, mid-day meal workers and a dozen other categories.

On Sunday at 'Karamchari Maha Sammelan' organised by Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation to honour Thakur, he went on wooing the employees but regretting that some sections had resorted to mass protests against the government, though the issue of OPS was being examined by a high level committee of the government headed by Chief Secretary.

The Chief Minister said the government employees were playing an important role in the execution of the policies and schemes of the government up to the ground level. He also appreciated the role played by the frontline workers in the battle against the pandemic.

"The government has ensured that different categories of employees get their due benefits and better facilities.Despite Covid-19 crisis lasting for almost two years, the government ensured that its employees did not face any inconvenience and they were given full salary, pension and other benefits," he said.

He said most of the government employees in the state have been given revised pay scales and on an average, every employee has got the benefit of 12 to 15 percent salary hike. There has also been an increase in the pension of about 1.50 lakh pensioners of the state.

The financial benefits of Rs 7801 crore have been given to state government employees and pensioners from the year 2018 to 2022. The pensioners who retired before 2016 are getting the benefit of 15 to 20 percent increase in the pension while around 40,000 pensioners who retired after 2016 would be benefitted soon.

He said the daily wage was Rs 210 in the year 2017 which has been increased by the present state government to Rs 350. Similarly, 12 per cent interim relief annually has been provided to government employees and pensioners during the present government's tenure. He said Himachal government has provided Dearness Allowance to its employees and pensioners on the lines of Punjab and Central governments from the due date. The Punjab government has given only 5 per cent interim relief to the employees while the Himachal government has provided 21 per cent interim relief to its employees.

"Out of the total interim relief amount given to the employees and pensioners amounting to about Rs 6500 crore, Rs 3500 crore has been paid during the tenure of our government," added the Chief Minister.