Himachal CM admitted to AIIMS

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was rushed to AIIMS New Delhi following medical advice at Indira Gandhi Medical College hospital, Shimla on Friday.



An official spokesman of the government said the Chief Minister has been admitted as there have been some routine check-ups which the doctors have suggested for him.

Earlier, the Chief Minister cancelled his scheduled programmes including his visit to Mandi and headed for IGMC Shimla. His aides said the Chief Minister had complained about chest pain and thus he was advised to get check ups done in the cardiology department.

His reports were fine but he was told to get some advanced consultations done at the AIIMS where the top doctors were also alerted.

Later he was flown to Delhi.His wife Dr Sadhna Thakur who is also a medical professional accompanied him besides other staff officials.

The CM earlier had gone for the party campaign in UP and thereafter he went to Tirupati temples for his annual pilgrimage in Andhra Pradesh.