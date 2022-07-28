Himachal Cabinet decides to grant 6 per cent subsidy on apple cartons

shimla: In an effort to avert confrontation with fruit growers, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday decided to grant a 6 per cent subsidy to the growers on apple cartons. The apple economy of the state is worth Rs 6,000 crore and the apple harvest season has just started. A meeting of the cabinet held here took a decision in favour of the apple growers who were asking withdrawal of the 6 per cent hike in GST ordered on the apple cartons for the season.



"The cabinet took a decision to give relief to the growers and address all their issues by forming a committee under Chief Secretary R D Dhiman which will hold talks with the growers and consider the apple industry," said the Chief Minister after the cabinet meeting. He said the government will neutralise the hike of 6 per cent by providing subsidy on purchase of package material i.e. cartons and trays sold and be given a grant of Rs. 10 crore in this regard.

Harish Chauhan convenor of the Kisan Sangarh Morcha,which is leading the agitation of the farmers on GST hike and increase in the price of the apple trays (packing material) said that talks were being held with the Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and MLAs from the apple area. They have decided to give relief of 6 per cent and consider other demands at the level of committee appointed under Chief Secretary, he added. Asked if the call for gherao of the secretariat for August 5 will be withdrawn, Chauhan said all the associations, which are part of the morcha will meet and take a decision as to how the movement will be taken forward.

Meanwhile the cabinet gave its nod to implement the scheme for revision of pay scales as per UGC for the teaching, personnel and academic staff only of the universities and colleges in the State.

Total financial implication of the UGC revised pay scales would be approximately Rs. 337 crore with effect from January 1, 2016 to March 31, 2022. The annual expenditure on this account will be approximately Rs. 113 crore for 2021-22 whereas for the remaining period of current financial year, the same would be Rs. 75 crore.

The Cabinet gave its approval to enhance the rank allowance of Home Guards employees.