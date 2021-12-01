Himachal Cabinet approves Electric vehicles policy

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved Draft Electric Vehicle policy aiming to promote sustainable transport system for making Himachal Pradesh a global hub for electric mobility development and manufacturing of electric vehicles .



The policy also proposes to create public and private charging infrastructure for electric vehicles besides providing subsidy and incentives to the electric vehicles manufacturing industry. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the cabinet meeting. Himachal Pradesh for long has been working on plans to reduce vehicular pollution by encouraging electric vehicles.

The cabinet decided to fill up 100 posts of Clerks in place of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in HP Secretariat on contract basis besides filling up 50 posts of Clerks against the anticipated vacancy of clerks during the year 2022 and 2023.

In order to double the farmers income by enhancing production and productivity of traditional crops and to improve nutritional security and income of growers, the Cabinet decided to implement 'Swaran Jayanti Paramparagat Beej Suraksha Avam Samvardhan Yojna' in the state.

The Cabinet gave its approval for procurement, supply and distribution of school bags under 'Atal School Vardi Yojna' to the school students of class 1st, 3rd,6th and 9th on the basis of e-tender by Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. for the year 2020-21 from L-1 bidder M/s Highspirit Commercial Ventures Private Ltd.

This would benefit about three lakh students studying in different government schools of the State, on which an amount of Rs 9 crore would be spent, said a government spokesman .

The Cabinet decided to extend the contract of M/s TATA Consultancy Services with effect from 1 May, 2021 to 30 April, 2022 exclusively of any taxes at the cost of Rs. 6.18 crore with the condition that the Excise Department would place a mechanism to take over the running of services internally.

It also gave its nod to introduce The Sardar Patel University, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2021 in Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly for setting up of new University at Mandi.