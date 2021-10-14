Himachal bypoll: BJP in a fix as ex-minister's son turns rebel

Shimla: Eyeing gains by declining a ticket to Chetan Bragta, son of former horticulture minister Narinder Bragta, ruling BJP seems to have landed itself into trouble in Jubbal-Kotkhai, state's apple hotspot.



Chetan Bragta took to Facebook, his social media account, to declare that he has not withdrawn from the contest and will contest the seat, earlier represented by his father and whose death has been reason for the byelection, slated for October 30.

The party, despite its initial plans to field Bragta jr in Jubbal-Kotkhai had declined him ticket on the grounds that the party doesn't favour dynasty politics –the son replacing late father.

The BJP, contrary to expectations, has given the ticket to Neelan Saraik, a party rebel, who had later made peace with the party after having contested panchayati raj elections, and as Zila Parishad member.

She had all through been a rival to Bragta and had taken a rebellion stand against Bragta, who had established himself as a potential leader in the apple belt, which earlier had been an unchallenged bastion of former Chief Ministers –viz Thakur Ram Lal and Virbhadra Singh.

"My father had worked relentlessly for the party, fought battles for the apple and made a marvellous contribution to the area's development. He died for the party as he was being sent to Solan for campaign in Municipal poll, where he got Covid infection. My father died because of post Covid complications," said Chetan Bragta, declaring to carry on the mission his father had undertaken on the issue of apple .

Significantly, the Election Commission of India also allotted him poll symbol –Apple.

As Wednesday was the last day for withdrawal of the nominations, Chetan Bragta went into hiding as he was under tremendous pressure from the party to retire and withdraw his nomination papers.

He had switched off his phone and remained untraceable till 3 pm after which he posted a video message on his Facebook account informing that he had not withdrawn from the fray and will fight the battle of apple.

The development has put the BJP in a new crisis over an open rebellion by a young leader, who had also been convenor of the BJP's IT cell, not alone in Himachal Pradesh but also Uttrakhand.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday expelled Chetan Bragta from the party for six years for contesting against official candidate at Jubbal Kotkhai.

The Congress has fielded Rohit Thakur, who had lost the 2017 Assembly poll to Bragta, a loyalist of former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal.

As the BJP had declared Dhumal as Chief Ministerial candidate Bragta's prospects of victory improved significantly causing Rohit Thakur to lose the poll.

Thakur is grandson of late Thakur Ram Lal, former Chief Minister.