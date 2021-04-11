Highest-ever single-day spike of 15,353 cases in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 15,353 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the virus, while 67 fresh deaths took the toll in the state to 9,152, according to an official statement.



The total number of cases in the state stands at 6,92,015. The count of active is 71,241, it said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded its "highest single-day increase in fresh COVID-19 cases with 15,353 new cases reported on Sunday, which is the highest since the outbreak of the coronavirus," Director General of Medical Health D S Negi said.

In this month, so far, the highest single-day death toll has been 67, according to official figures.

Of the 67 fresh deaths, state capital Lucknow reported the highest at 31, followed by nine in Allahabad, eight in Kanpur, two each in Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar and Chandauli and one each in Varanasi, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Ballia, Ayodhya, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Jaunpur, Deoria, Rae Bareli, Ghazipur, Rampur, Basti and Kannauj, the statement issued here said.

Of the 15,353 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state, Lucknow tops the tally with 4,444 cases, followed by 1,740 in Varanasi, 1,565 in Allahabad and 881 in Kanpur, it said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools till April 30 and directed the imposition of a night curfew in the districts, which report 100 new infections in a day or have 500 active cases.

According to a government statement, the government also ordered that not more than 100 people be allowed to assemble at an open space for an event while the number has been put at 50 for closed spaces.

The fresh government directives have come on a day the state reported its highest single-day spike of 15,353 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So far, 9,152 people have died from the infection in the state, which has reported 6,92,015 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.