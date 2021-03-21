Higher studies: Govt to raise number of int'l students coming to India

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education is deliberating on measures to increase the number of international students coming to India for higher studies, officials said on Saturday.

In a review meeting of the ministry's Study in India Programme with partner institutions on Friday, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said the criteria for this programme will soon be revised so that more institutions that have the necessary infrastructure and academic quality can join.

"No distinction will be made between private and public institutions in matters of supporting internationalisation," he said at the meeting. Study in India is a programme of the government that aims to attract international students to higher education institutions in India. Select 117 institutions are partners under the programme that was launched in 2018. Admissions are merit based and done through a common portal. Around 7,500 students from over 50 countries have come to Indian institutions so far under this programme.

"It is important to create a conducive, on- campus ecosystem for the international students, where they not only get quality academic inputs but can also feel safe, welcome, happy and hassle free," Khare said.

He called upon all partner institutions to set up world class hostels for international students. There is a provision for financial assistance for this under the Champion Services Sector Scheme that supports SII, which can be provided to some institutions.