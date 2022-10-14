High-level team rushed to UP for dengue mgmt

New Delhi: As the cases of dengue surge in Uttar Pradesh, the Centre on Friday a high level team to the state to assess and manage dengue situation in Firozabad, Agra and Etawah districts. The high-level multi-disciplinary team has been tasked to collaborate with the state authorities in instituting public health measures for dengue management in the affected districts.



The six-member team comprises experts drawn from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi. The team is headed by Dr VK Chaudhary, Sr RD, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Lucknow.

According to a health ministry official, the team would work closely with the state health departments, take a stock on the ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to manage the increasing cases of Dengue being reported by the state.

Uttar Pradesh has been reporting a considerable number of dengue cases recently.

A senior official of the state health department on Friday said that 140 dengue cases were reported on October 13 with Lucknow reporting 39 and Prayagraj 46 instances of the vector-borne disease.

The number of dengue cases reported in Lucknow on an average daily has been 35 to 40 while in Bareilly and Badaun it has been in the range of 15-20, the official said.

The daily average in Noida is four to five and in Ghaziabad seven to eight. A fortnight ago, Jaunpur district had reported a daily average of 14 to 15 dengue cases but now it has dropped to 8-10, the official added.