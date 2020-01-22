High alert in J&K ahead of Republic Day

Srinagar: A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and Kashmir after intelligence inputs suggest of possible terror strikes ahead of the Republic Day.

Sources said a joint module of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen militants have been tasked by their handlers in Pakistan to carry out dastardly attacks in the run up to the republic day.

There are inputs that militants could launch suicide attacks on security installations in south Kashmir and defence positions across the south of Pir Panjal in the Jammu region.

According to inputs, the terrorist movement has also been traced in areas of Srinagar and Budgam districts.

Last week, Srinagar police busted a module of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and arrested five of its operatives. A suicide vest and bomb-making material were recovered from the arrested militants.

There is heightened security ahead of the first Republic Day in union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the revocation of Article 370 on August 5.

The J&K Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, in his recent press conference in Srinagar, said that there were no specific inputs about possible militant strikes ahead of the Republic day but given the amount of arms and ammunition recovered by the security forces, nothing is left to chance.