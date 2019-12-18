Heritage Festival brings various flavours of India

The 12th edition of the Heritage Festival will be celebrated at Pinjore garden from December 21-22. It is one of the much awaited annual festival in the cultural calendar of the region since its inception 2006.



The grandeur of the royal Mughal Gardens—fortress walls, ramparts, bastions and palaces offers a perfect backdrop for the Festival. Haryana Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal will be the Chief Guest for the opening ceremony on the along with other dignitaries. The two-day event will be organised and hosted by Haryana Tourism with the support of Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India.

Giving the information about the same Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism Department, Vijai Vardhan said that the garden will be decked up as a bride. Its palaces will lit up and adorned with marigold linings, arches draped with satin curtains and water channels sprinkled with petals of red roses. The well-illuminated garden will dazzle like a jewel in the evening.

He further added that the folk dance groups like Kacchi Ghori, Bhangra Jindua, Baazigar, Nachar, Jogi, Himachali Nati, Ghoomar and many will enthrall the visitors for whole day. Other than this a number of competitions like rangoli, face painting, and mehndi applying will be organised for the school students of Chandigarh and Panchkula. Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi will be performing in the opening ceremony. He is known for songs like 'Dil Le Gayee', 'Kudi Kudi', and many more. On next day singer Madhushree will be there. She is known for songs in films like 'Kabhi Neem Neem', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'and many more. Vardhan affirmed that another crowd-puller of the festival will be crafts bazaar, where craftspersons from different parts of the country are invited to display their unique handlooms and handicrafts from states like Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP, Haryana and J&K will be displayed. The multi-cuisine Food Court is an another major attraction of the festival.

He stated that the main highlight of food will be delectable Mughlai dishes, include Biryani, Qorma and wide range of dishes like Dal Bati Churma, Jalebies and Haryanvi and Chinese cuisines etc prepared by the State Institutes of Hotel Management of Kurukshetra, Panipat, Rohtak and Faridabad would also be the attraction for both days.